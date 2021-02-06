Meet the stunning Michaela Ireland, WAG of Premier League rising star Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford has been one of the stars of the Premier League campaign to date – but his other half, Michaela Ireland, deserves equal amounts of airtime.

Despite Bamford’s 16 Championship goals helping Leeds United win the league and finally return to the Premier League, there were question marks over whether he was a top division standard of striker.

Having already netted 11 times in the Premier League this campaign, with both his link-up play, movement and high work-rate offering plenty for Leeds in addition to his goal contribution, there have been few questions left unanswered.

Bamford has been one of the most spoken about players in the league this term, but we’re here to ensure that Michaela Ireland, Bamford’s other and better-looking half, is just as studied and admired as he is.

Ireland is a model and Instagram influencer, and having a quick browse through some of her snaps, it’s easy to see how she’s able to make a living in that industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Ireland (@michaelaireland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Ireland (@michaelaireland)

Bamford has been one of the best and most prolific strikers in the Premier League this campaign, but he deserves equal credit for his accomplishments off the pitch.

Playing Premier League football and having a partner like Ireland to go home to. It’s not a bad life for the former Chelsea man, is it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Ireland (@michaelaireland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Ireland (@michaelaireland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Ireland (@michaelaireland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Ireland (@michaelaireland)

Pictures via Michaela Ireland (Instagram)