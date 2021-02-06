Sometimes a solution is staring you right in the face, but when Jesse Lingard became available from Manchester United, only West Ham showed a keen interest.

Reports apparently suggested a number of offers from elsewhere, but it was David Moyes wanting to get the deal done which arguably won over the player.

Given how well he played for the Hammers in his debut at Aston Villa, other managers will surely be looking on and wondering why they didn’t take a punt on the England international.

Lingard’s two goals will have given him a great deal of confidence, though it was his all-round performance which was the real highlight.

Paul Merson, for one, believes that everyone else will be kicking themselves now that the attacking midfielder looks to have rediscovered his form.

“He was a great signing for West Ham,” he wrote in his Daily Star column.

“He brings them guile and pace – and he scored twice on his debut.

“To be honest I expect the keeper to save both of those shots, but I’m pleased for him. He’s been through a lot.

“He’s not played for a long time. But I can remember when he was in the first team every week and playing for England.

“There will be a few teams kicking themselves they didn’t get him. But he suits West Ham. They should try and sign him in the summer.”

Amazing what a little bit of confidence and faith in someone can do isn’t it.