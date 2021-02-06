Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming family snap on social media as he celebrates 36th birthday

On the occasion of his 36th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a picture of him relaxing at home with his family.

Along with girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and their four children, the Portuguese gave the thumbs up to the camera and looked as happy as you might expect for someone that is still atop the footballing tree despite his advancing years.

He accompanied the picture with a heartfelt message to his millions of followers: 36 years old, unbelievable! It feels like it all started yesterday, but this journey is already full of adventures and stories to remember by. My first ball, my first team, my first goal… Time flies!

From Madeira to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turim, but above all, from the bottom of my heart to the world… I’ve given everything I could, I never held back and I’ve allways tried to deliver the best possible version of me. In return, you gave me your love and admiration, your presence and your unconditional support. And for that, I’ll never be able to thank you enough. I couldn’t have done without you.

As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!

Thank you once again for all your support and for your kind messages and initiatives during this day. It means a lot to me and you all have a special place in my heart.