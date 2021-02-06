Journalist Ned Boulting has shared a shocking show of disrespect from Jose Mourinho during his Chelsea days on social media after the now Spurs boss hit back at Alison Bender on Thursday night.

Bender, who is a vastly experienced interviewer and presenter for a host of major platforms, quizzed Mourinho as to why Gareth Bale wasn’t substituted on in the recent defeat to Chelsea, sparking fury…

Mourinho harshly hit back with ‘good question but you don’t deserve an answer’ in a fairly apparent showing of bitterness following the big loss, as he unfairly took aim at the unassuming Bender.

Boulting shared a Mourinho experience of his own to offer a past incident of outright disrespect from the Portuguese gaffer in the past, which came during his first spell at Chelsea in 2007.

Boulting, who has worked for Sky Sports, ITV Sport and Channel 4 during his career, asked whether Mourinho was disappointed with Michael Ballack following a 1-1 draw with Wycombe in the League Cup.

The 51-year-old states that Mourinho hit back with shocking claims that Boulting was ‘anti-German’ with his completely fair questioning following the disappointing show in the semi-final first-leg.

I once asked him (many years ago) if he’s been disappointed with Michael Ballack’s perfomance (Chelsea had just drawn 1-1 with Wycombe). He asked me if I was anti-German and then I was banned from interviewing him. — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) February 4, 2021

Boulting adds that he was subsequently banned from interviewing Mourinho after that point, which is disgusting.

On the Ballack front, here’s what the legendary German midfielder has had to say on the out-of-form Blues recruit and compatriot Timo Werner…