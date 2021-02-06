Santiago ‘Morro’ Garcia commits suicide at the age of 30 after Godoy Cruz forward suffered with depression

TyC Sports have sadly reported that Santiago Garcia, nicknamed ‘Morro’, has committed suicide at the age of 30.

It’s reported that Garcia was still contracted to Godoy Cruz, though the Uruguayan was away from the Argentine top-flight side’s squad as he was receiving psychiatric treatment for depression.

TyC Sports report that the centre-forward was found dead in his apartment, with the passing confirmed as a suicide shortly after.

It’s added that Garcia decided to remain with Godoy Cruz despite offers from other clubs including Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Gimnasia.

CONMOCIÓN EN EL FÚTBOL ARGENTINO: Se suicidó el Morro García. El delantero de Godoy Cruz tenía 30 años y estaba con tratamiento psiquiátrico. pic.twitter.com/jfHudoWxKW — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) February 6, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: James Ward-Prowse stunner – Southampton star nets beautiful free-kick vs Newcastle United Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino sets up beautiful finish with fine first touch to bag goal on Southampton debut vs Newcastle Video: Real Madrid star makes women’s football history with the quickest ever hat-trick

Garcia spent his entire career in South America barring a season with Turkish side Kasimpasa, the ace was an international at Under-20s level for Uruguay and participated in that group’s 2009 World cup.

Garcia came through the ranks at Uruguayan side Nacional, spending two spells at the club as he also featured for River Plate in his homeland and Paranaense of Brazil.

We’d like to send our best wishes and prayers to Santiago’s entire family and friends, as well as those at Godoy Cruz and his former teammates.