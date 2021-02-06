Menu

Santiago ‘Morro’ Garcia commits suicide at the age of 30 after Godoy Cruz forward suffered with depression

Argentine Primera Division
Posted by

TyC Sports have sadly reported that Santiago Garcia, nicknamed ‘Morro’, has committed suicide at the age of 30.

It’s reported that Garcia was still contracted to Godoy Cruz, though the Uruguayan was away from the Argentine top-flight side’s squad as he was receiving psychiatric treatment for depression.

TyC Sports report that the centre-forward was found dead in his apartment, with the passing confirmed as a suicide shortly after.

It’s added that Garcia decided to remain with Godoy Cruz despite offers from other clubs including Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Gimnasia.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: James Ward-Prowse stunner – Southampton star nets beautiful free-kick vs Newcastle United
Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino sets up beautiful finish with fine first touch to bag goal on Southampton debut vs Newcastle
Video: Real Madrid star makes women’s football history with the quickest ever hat-trick

Garcia spent his entire career in South America barring a season with Turkish side Kasimpasa, the ace was an international at Under-20s level for Uruguay and participated in that group’s 2009 World cup.

Garcia came through the ranks at Uruguayan side Nacional, spending two spells at the club as he also featured for River Plate in his homeland and Paranaense of Brazil.

We’d like to send our best wishes and prayers to Santiago’s entire family and friends, as well as those at Godoy Cruz and his former teammates.

More Stories Godoy Cruz Santiago Garcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.