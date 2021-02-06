With only a month and a half left before Real Madrid’s deadline for Sergio Ramos to make his decision on whether to accept a new contract offer is up, the fact that the defender has chosen to have knee surgery which will keep him out for up to two months is telling.

Los Blancos’ talisman is believed to have wanted a two-year deal to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu with an uplift on salary, however, with Covid a problem for Real as much as any other side, Florentino Perez won’t accede to his whims.

That has meant an impasse lasting months already, and given that there’ll be just a few weeks left of the season when Ramos is fit to return, it suggests that the player is trying to keep himself in the best possible condition for a move away.

Don Balon note the interest of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, however, it is Jose Mourinho at Tottenham that appears to be in the box seat to sign a player that he managed when in charge of the Spanish giants.

If the north Londoners were able to secure Ramos’ services, it would be a huge coup, and would arguably sort out their unending central defensive issues.