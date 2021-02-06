It’s abundantly clear why Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland will be so sought after during the summer transfer window.

The youngster just cannot stop scoring, and has more than proved his suitability at the elite level of European football with the Bundesliga giants.

The great and the good in European football appeared to have expressed an interest in taking him from the German outfit, and despite the Covid pandemic, his reported £68m release clause is well within the grasp of certain clubs.

The Daily Star note that the clause doesn’t come into effect until 2022, but with a move to Barcelona and a link up with Lionel Messi being mooted for Sergio Aguero, it’s believed that Pep Guardiola will try and trump everyone else and go for the player this summer.

Though the Citizens may need to stump out in the region of £100m to do the deal, the Daily Star suggest that they believe they have not only the means to do so, but also something that will sweeten the deal.

More Stories / Latest News Thomas Tuchel wants Jerome Boateng to make shock switch from Bayern Munich Huge blow for Real Madrid ahead of Champions League return as talisman is ruled out for six weeks Chelsea set to rival Man United for Dortmund star as Blues considered ‘very interested’ in summer deal

Should City become Premier League champions again, it seems the club think that that will be enough to sway the youngster to sign.

Not to mention he would be following in the footsteps of his father, Alf-Inge Haaland should he do so.