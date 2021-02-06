Menu

These West Ham fans mock ‘bitter’ McGinn and bask in the glory of three points despite Villa midfielder’s belittling comment

No one can say that David Moyes and his West Ham team aren’t doing the business this season.

At the time of writing, the Hammers are flying high just two points behind last season’s runaway Premier League champions, Liverpool, and the east Londoners have hit a real purple patch of form.

Against Aston Villa, Moyes’ side once again showed their quality, coming away with a 3-1 victory at a ground were Liverpool conceded seven earlier in the season.

Jesse Lingard was the hero with a debut double, though in fairness the entire team dug in for the win. In fact, the side showed all the hallmarks of a Moyes side of old.

Combative, competitive, attack minded. It was very much a job well done as far as the visitors were concerned.

However, not everyone shared that point of view. Villa’s John McGinn was interviewed after the game, and his suggestion that West Ham had only come for a point got right up the noses of the east London faithful.

