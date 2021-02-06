No one can say that David Moyes and his West Ham team aren’t doing the business this season.

At the time of writing, the Hammers are flying high just two points behind last season’s runaway Premier League champions, Liverpool, and the east Londoners have hit a real purple patch of form.

Against Aston Villa, Moyes’ side once again showed their quality, coming away with a 3-1 victory at a ground were Liverpool conceded seven earlier in the season.

Jesse Lingard was the hero with a debut double, though in fairness the entire team dug in for the win. In fact, the side showed all the hallmarks of a Moyes side of old.

Combative, competitive, attack minded. It was very much a job well done as far as the visitors were concerned.

More Stories / Latest News Meet the stunning Michaela Ireland, WAG of Premier League rising star Patrick Bamford Video: Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe left floored and stunned after ball hits face against Aston Villa ‘Wow, how disrespectful’ – These Newcastle fans are up in arms at Steve Bruce’s attitude towards Henri Saivet

However, not everyone shared that point of view. Villa’s John McGinn was interviewed after the game, and his suggestion that West Ham had only come for a point got right up the noses of the east London faithful.

This is why I hate them pic.twitter.com/CGO78g8xvX — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) February 5, 2021

Imagine conceding 3 goals to a team that “came for a point” looooool — King Mark ? (@SamGadd_16) February 5, 2021

Not many teams have 20 shots on target when your default position is on point!! — Michael R Foottit (@Uptonpark23) February 6, 2021

This has to be the funniest thing I’ve heard in a long time !!?? pic.twitter.com/TQnbtFWuWm — costahammer (@costahammer) February 5, 2021