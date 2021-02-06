Thomas Tuchel wants Jerome Boateng to make shock switch from Bayern Munich

Chelsea new manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to bring Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng to Stamford Bridge once the summer transfer window opens.

Boateng, 32, has been with Bayern Munich since he made the switch from Manchester City all the way back in 2011.

The hugely experienced centre-back has featured in 346 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

During his decade in Munich, the German defender has had a huge hand in his side lifting 24-major trophies, including two Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles.

Despite growing to become one of Germany’s most reliable centre-backs in modern times, Boateng has been linked with a shock move back to the Premier League.

According to a recent written report from BILD (as relayed by Metro), the 32-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Tuchel’s Blues.

The German tactician is rumoured to be a big fan of Boateng, who he previously tried to sign whilst managing Paris-Saint Germain.

Boateng’s contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer and Tuchel is believed to have highlighted him as an option should he fail in his pursuit for team-mate David Alaba.