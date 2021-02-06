In the ninth minute of this afternoon’s game-week opening Premier League tie between Arsenal and Aston Villa, the Gunners’ club-record signing Nicolas Pepe was left hurt in an unfortunate moment.

Gabriel Magalhaes launched a pass into the winger’s path, with Cedric Soares – the man behind Villa’s opening goal – ducking in order for the ball to reach the Gunners’ club-record signing.

The ball flew into Pepe’s path, where the Ivorian was left to challenge the brilliant Matty Cash to win control, unfortunately the ball rattled off of the Arsenal star’s boot and struck him square in the face.

Pepe was left immediately stunned by the blow, lifting his hand to comfort his face, the 25-year-old then stooped to the floor before he eventually recovered.

Pepe has returned to the starting lineup for Mikel Arteta’s side recently, with the skilful wide man showing encouraging signs as he looks to get his Arsenal career back on track.

Pictures from Astro SuperSport.

This unfortunately sums up how the match has gone for the Gunners so far, they look resigned to dropping points against one of the season’s high-flying teams in Aston Villa once again.