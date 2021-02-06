Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay scores another brilliant goal during Lyon title charge

Memphis Depay is giving Barcelona fans something to look forward to at Lyon. The Dutchman netted another excellent goal today against Strasbourg.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Ronald Koeman is confident of signing Depay in the summer, having worked with him previously with the Netherlands national team.

Depay is out of contract in the summer, meaning he is currently free to sign a pre-contract agreement with Barca. Although, no such deal has been announced to date.

Barcelona ought to get a move on if they want to bring Depay to the Camp Nou, because at current, he’s on fire.

Depay’s latest strike for Lyon came this evening against Strasbourg, with his side looking to keep winning games in their bid to win the league title.

The 26-year-old was too quick and too sharp for the opposing defenders, racing through on goal before beating the keeper with a fine finish.

Barcelona, sign him up.

