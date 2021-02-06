Video: West Ham winger Said Benrahma pulls off outrageous skill pass during Fulham clash

Said Benrahma completed his permanent move to West Ham at the tail end of the transfer window. He’s now showing the Hammers fans exactly what their club forked out for.

Benrahma has impressed since signing for West Ham from Brentford, even if his direct goal contributions have not been quite at the level that they were in the Championship.

A period of transition is to be expected making such a significant step up, but Benrahma has shown us enough to demonstrate just how talented a player he is when in full flow.

Not only that, but he’s also hugely entertaining with the ball at his feet – just the type of player we love to see running down the channels.

Testament to that is an ingenious skill pass he pulled off early on during West Ham’s clash with Fulham this afternoon. Who would even think about attempting that during a Premier League game, let alone have the tekkers to pull it off?

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports