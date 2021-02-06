Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes stunner – Man United talisman bags beautiful strike to double lead over Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bruno Fernandes has capped off a brilliant first-half performance for Manchester United with a quite magnificent goal.

Fernandes’ influence has, in no small part, assisted United in their ascent up the Premier League table.

Despite a recent wobble, they are City’s strongest challengers to win the title this term and are reaffirming that tonight.

MORE: Video: Edinson Cavani heads Man United into the lead vs Everton after brilliant Marcus Rashford cross

After Edinson Cavani’s header saw United take the lead over Everton earlier in the half, Fernandes has just doubled their advantage with a stunner.

See the goal below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Edinson Cavani heads Man United into the lead vs Everton after brilliant Marcus Rashford cross
Video: VAR and Mike Dean disaster sees West Ham’s Tomas Soucek sent off as Gary Lineker says “get rid of it”
Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay scores another brilliant goal during Lyon title charge

Fernandes is considered one of the best January buys in Premier League history, and it’s hard to argue with that.

With every game that passes his influence grows, with the Portugal international looking certain to write his name into the league’s hall of fame.

If he continues scoring goals like this on a regular basis, it won’t take long, either.

What a goal, what a player and what a half-time scoreline for United!

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.