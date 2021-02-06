Bruno Fernandes has capped off a brilliant first-half performance for Manchester United with a quite magnificent goal.

Fernandes’ influence has, in no small part, assisted United in their ascent up the Premier League table.

Despite a recent wobble, they are City’s strongest challengers to win the title this term and are reaffirming that tonight.

After Edinson Cavani’s header saw United take the lead over Everton earlier in the half, Fernandes has just doubled their advantage with a stunner.

See the goal below.

Fernandes is considered one of the best January buys in Premier League history, and it’s hard to argue with that.

With every game that passes his influence grows, with the Portugal international looking certain to write his name into the league’s hall of fame.

If he continues scoring goals like this on a regular basis, it won’t take long, either.

What a goal, what a player and what a half-time scoreline for United!