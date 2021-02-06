Manchester United have taken the lead against Everton through Edinson Cavani.

United were previously leading the way in the Premier League, but have stumbled as of late and allowed their city rivals to take the ascendency.

A win against Everton tonight was an absolute must if the Red Devils wanted to have any hope of keeping their title hopes alive, and through Edinson Cavani, they’ve set themselves on course to victory.

Marcus Rashford played a pinpoint cross towards the back post, with Cavani doing what he’s done hundreds of times in his career to date – making the connection, and finding the back of the net.

? “Rashford with the cross… Cavani!” Edinson Cavani opens the scoring for United with a back-post header! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #MUNEVE here: https://t.co/fsAPUFo3q9

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/at04GmDawC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2021

It remains to be seen if Man United will be able to hold onto the lead, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be glad that for once they were not the slow starters. It’s they who have struck first, and Everton who have been left with the uphill task of forcing a turnaround.