Video: Chelsea ace Kenedy marks second goal of the week with lovely first-time finish into bottom corner for loan club Granada against Levante

The 42nd minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Levante and Granada sparked a moment of interest for Chelsea and their supporters, as loanee Kenedy scored.

Just a few days after the Brazilian was on the scoresheet against Barcelona in a thrilling Copa del Rey tie, Kenedy marked his second goal of the week with a brilliant finish to pull a goal back vs Levante.

Levante failed to clear the danger adequately when a long pass was floated forward, the ball bundled to Jorge Molina and the striker quickly laid it off to Kenedy, who made a darting run into the box.

The 24-year-old, who has been with the Blues since 2015 and spent several spells out on loan, composed himself as the ball rolled his way before drilling it into the bottom corner with a first-time hit.

Kenedy should really be pleased with himself after this strike, it came from a tight angle and striking so accurately first time is incredibly hard.

Kenedy was substituted in the 59th minute, Granada went on to rescue a draw after his efforts when Roberto Soldado came up with a dramatic last-minute equaliser.

Pictures from Eleven Sports.

Kenedy has now started 20 of his 28 appearances for Granada across all competitions this season, with the versatile wide player contributing an impressive six goals and four assists.