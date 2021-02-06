(Video) Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi hails life under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has hailed the effect his new manager Thomas Tuchel has had on the Blues.

Tuchel was named as Chelsea’s new head coach after former boss Frank Lampard was dismissed earlier this year, as per Sky Sports.

Since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has taken seven-points from his first three fixtures, including a 1-0 win over fierce London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

One player who has benefited from the German’s arrival is winger Hudson-Odoi.

The young English attacker has featured in all of Tuchel’s sides so far, something he was struggling to do under Lampard.

Speaking in a recent interview, Hudson-Odoi has lifted the lid on what it’s like to work under a manager with Tuchel’s credentials.

“I’m liking it,” the English starlet said. “It is motivating knowing when a manager is in a side and pushing you and shouting at you, he has come with a real purpose”

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports