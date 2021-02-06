Menu

(Video) Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi hails life under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has hailed the effect his new manager Thomas Tuchel has had on the Blues.

READ MORE: Man United’s Ed Woodward had ‘tears in his eyes’ after onslaught from social media trolls

Tuchel was named as Chelsea’s new head coach after former boss Frank Lampard was dismissed earlier this year, as per Sky Sports.

Since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has taken seven-points from his first three fixtures, including a 1-0 win over fierce London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

More Stories / Latest News
‘He’s close to being worn out’ – These Arsenal fans convinced that Arteta has ‘overplayed’ ace as some supporters question Odegaard omission from lineup against Aston Villa
Man United’s Ed Woodward had ‘tears in his eyes’ after onslaught from social media trolls
Man City star admits he never wants to leave the Citizens

One player who has benefited from the German’s arrival is winger Hudson-Odoi.

The young English attacker has featured in all of Tuchel’s sides so far, something he was struggling to do under Lampard.

Speaking in a recent interview, Hudson-Odoi has lifted the lid on what it’s like to work under a manager with Tuchel’s credentials.

“I’m liking it,” the English starlet said. “It is motivating knowing when a manager is in a side and pushing you and shouting at you, he has come with a real purpose”

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Frank Lampard Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.