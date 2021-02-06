Video: James Rodriguez drills into the bottom corner to stun Man United with three-minute Everton comeback

In the 51st minute of this evening’s encounter between Manchester United and Everton, the Toffees completed a swift three-minute comeback against the Red Devils.
Just three minutes after Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled a goal back for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the Frenchman turned creator after United failed to completely clear a dangerous Lucas Digne cross.
Doucoure fired a low pass into the box, where former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez showed his brilliant quality as a tidy first touch set up a drilled finish into the bottom corner.
What a turnaround from Everton! And what a strike from James Rodriguez ?
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #MUNEVE here: https://t.co/hynlfysVWV
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/DMCkxD2rd1
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2021
Pictures from Sky Sports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have taken their foot off the gas and have paid the costly price for it.