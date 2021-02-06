Video: James Rodriguez drills into the bottom corner to stun Man United with three-minute Everton comeback

In the 51st minute of this evening’s encounter between Manchester United and Everton, the Toffees completed a swift three-minute comeback against the Red Devils.

Just three minutes after Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled a goal back for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the Frenchman turned creator after United failed to completely clear a dangerous Lucas Digne cross.

Doucoure fired a low pass into the box, where former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez showed his brilliant quality as a tidy first touch set up a drilled finish into the bottom corner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have taken their foot off the gas and have paid the costly price for it.