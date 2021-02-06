Menu

Video: James Ward-Prowse stunner – Southampton star nets beautiful free-kick vs Newcastle United

James Ward-Prowse has done it again. The set-piece master of the Premier League has netted a stunning free-kick against Newcastle United.

As archaic as it is to have a game-plan centred around the effectiveness of your set-piece routines, and it’s important to stress that there’s much more to this Saints side than just Ward-Prowse’s right-foot, there can be no denying just how dangerous a weapon it can be.

MORE: Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino sets up beautiful finish with fine first touch to bag goal on Southampton debut vs Newcastle

With Southampton trailing 3-1 away to Newcastle, they were awarded a free-kick around 30-yards from goal. There was only one man for the job, and as he stepped up to take it, there was a feeling of inevitability about the outcome.

Ward-Prowse fired an absolute beauty into the top corner of the goal, unsaveable for any goalkeeper on the planet, and just when his side needed it.

It feels as though we find ourselves adulating Ward-Prowse’s free-kick capabilities every week, but deservedly so. Here’s his latest strike.

