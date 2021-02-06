Video: Javi Galan scores with wonderful curler to stun Real Madrid for rock-bottom Huesca as Thibaut Courtois is left with no chance

In the 47th minute of today’s La Liga encounter between Huesca and Real Madrid, the side that sit 20th in the table carved open Los Blancos with a Tiki-Taka play reminiscent of Barcelona.

Premier League winner Shinji Okazaki was unleashed down the right-wing after some tidy passes around the back, with the star charging down the flank before he was posed with a difficult option…

Strike partner Rafa Mir was making a run into the box, but was being marked tightly by Alvaro Odriozola, Okazaki instead fired the ball across to Javi Galan, who was galloping down the left side.

Galan controlled the ball on the edge of the area before stepping in and curling the ball into the top corner, 6ft7 Thibaut Courtois couldn’t get anywhere near the ball as it flew into the back of the net.

Huesca lead against Real Madrid! ? What a strike that is from Javi Galán ? pic.twitter.com/g3AbmcMefm — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and nSport.

This could well go down as the wing-back’s best goal of his career, it’s not often you get to leave Spain’s champions and one of the world’s biggest clubs in shock.