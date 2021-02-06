Video: Joe Willock scores on Newcastle loan debut moments after Arsenal lose with tidy finish against Southampton

In the 15th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Newcastle and Southampton, Arsenal talent Joe Willock kicked off his loan debut for the Magpies with a nice goal.
Fabian Schar launched the ball forward, with Allan Saint-Maximin latching onto the ball and bursting into the box, before unselfishly picking out a smart run into the box by Willock.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder slotted the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish, with Willock enjoying a wonderful moment not long after Arsenal lost to Aston Villa.
Saint-Maximin brings it down and puts it on a plate for Joe Willock to slot it home on his debut! ?
What a start for Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/n2nkwtAF2U
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 6, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport.
Willock started 10 of his 18 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side in the first-half of the season, but wasn’t being afforded valuable minutes in the Premier League to continue his development.