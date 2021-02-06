Menu

Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino sets up beautiful finish with fine first touch to bag goal on Southampton debut vs Newcastle

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

In the 28th minute of the Premier League encounter between Newcastle and Southampton, Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino produced a moment of magic to pull a goal back for his new loan club.

Ryan Bertrand charged forward as he does before showing brilliant quality to drill the ball into Minamino on the edge of the box, the Japanese star used a brilliant first touch to knock it around Isaac Hayden.

Minamino then ran onto the rolling ball and blasted it into the roof of the net with a wonderful finish from a tight angle. Liverpool fans will be absolutely delighted to see the ace hitting the ground running.

See More: It’s a day for the debutant loanees so far with Arsenal talent Joe Willock opening the scoring for the Newcastle in this encounter against Minamino and Co…

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid star makes women’s football history with the quickest ever hat-trick
Sergio Ramos’ decision on knee surgery hints at his next career choice with Premier League giants ready to pounce
Video: Joe Willock scores on Newcastle loan debut moments after Arsenal lose with tidy finish against Southampton

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the 26-year-old was sent out on loan to get the ace ‘enjoying football’ again, after Minamino appeared just three times in the Reds’ last nine games before his move.

The Saints find themselves behind right now but Minamino could be exactly the kind of creative, energetic player to help get their season back on track after it’s derailed somewhat.

More Stories Ryan Bertrand Takumi Minamino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.