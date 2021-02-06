Video: Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino sets up beautiful finish with fine first touch to bag goal on Southampton debut vs Newcastle

In the 28th minute of the Premier League encounter between Newcastle and Southampton, Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino produced a moment of magic to pull a goal back for his new loan club.
Ryan Bertrand charged forward as he does before showing brilliant quality to drill the ball into Minamino on the edge of the box, the Japanese star used a brilliant first touch to knock it around Isaac Hayden.
Minamino then ran onto the rolling ball and blasted it into the roof of the net with a wonderful finish from a tight angle. Liverpool fans will be absolutely delighted to see the ace hitting the ground running.
See More: It’s a day for the debutant loanees so far with Arsenal talent Joe Willock opening the scoring for the Newcastle in this encounter against Minamino and Co…
Anything you can do, I can do better! ??
Southampton are right back in it after Minamino gets HIS debut goal for the Saints! ?
It’s all happening at St. James’ Park… pic.twitter.com/pQUzxCx1jh
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 6, 2021
Jurgen Klopp admitted that the 26-year-old was sent out on loan to get the ace ‘enjoying football’ again, after Minamino appeared just three times in the Reds’ last nine games before his move.
The Saints find themselves behind right now but Minamino could be exactly the kind of creative, energetic player to help get their season back on track after it’s derailed somewhat.