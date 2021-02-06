Video: Liverpool new boy Ozan Kabak nutmegs Trent Alexander-Arnold with cheeky backheel flick to leave new teammate outstretched twice in quick succession during training

Liverpool shared an early glimpse of loanee Ozan Kabak’s ability on the ball when they shared a clip from training yesterday, the Turkish star got the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold a couple of times.
In a 30-second clip of a passing rondo, Kabak kicked off the proceedings by leaving the right-back outstretched after a pass from Jordan Henderson, as Trent partnered Andy Robertson in the middle.
That wasn’t all from the 20-year-old talent that Liverpool have loaned for just a guaranteed fee of £1m in a deal that includes an £18m option though…
The ball shuttled back around to Kabak about 15 seconds later, but this time centre-back Kabak got around Trent’s pressure by nutmegging the star with a lovely backheel flick.
That sparked some serious reaction from Liverpool’s stars, with Robertson heard shouting before the camera focused in on Kabak, who let off a cheeky smile and a point to the lens.
Liverpool fans and their coaching staff should certainly be encouraged after seeing one of their centre-back’s capable of such skilful play, it’s the kind of fresh outlook the side need amid their current woes.