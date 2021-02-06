Video: Scott McTominay restores Manchester United’s lead over Everton with fine header

Manchester United have had their lead restored via Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils looked on track to reaffirm their credentials as title challengers when they headed into half-time two goals to the good, but Everton came back strong by halving the deficit before James Rodriguez drew the sides level.

Much to the relief of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and all the United fans watching at home, United are back in front, and it’s McTominay, who has already proven himself to be a threat from the midfield previously this term, getting in on the act.

Big goal!

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport





Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Contrary to what is likely the misconceptions of some, it was not plain sailing for Man United in past title pursuits. They had to fight, battered and bruised, to get themselves over the line.

This Man United side is proving that no matter how many times they fall behind, they’ve always got the fight to get themselves through. That’s the stuff of champions.