Video: VAR and Mike Dean disaster sees West Ham’s Tomas Soucek sent off as Gary Lineker says “get rid of it”

There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes and Mike Dean having the final word.

We almost made it through 90 minutes of Fulham v West Ham without even a modicum of controversy.

There were no real moments of intrigue or major entertainment, which was going to leave Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp and Bobby Zamora with the uphill task of analysing a pretty poor game at Craven Cottage.

Mike Dean, being the original celebrity referee, took centre stage to ensure the spotlight would he shone on him and him alone tonight.

As the seconds ticked down towards the full-time whistle, Dean brandished a straight red card in the direction of West Ham talisman Tomas Soucek.

Even the most die-hard Fulham fan would admit that there was no intention from the Czech and it ought to have been overturned by VAR.

Though, the decision stood, and it’s one that left David Moyes raging. Can you blame him?

Tomas Soucek was sent off late in West Ham’s 0-0 draw with Fulham for this incident ? pic.twitter.com/DMjddNt4Kx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2021

The incident hasn’t proven to be a good look for VAR, either. Gary Lineker, an influential figure in the English game, wants it gone.

Absolutely. Wish they would get rid of it. They won’t, of course, but football is the poorer for it. https://t.co/hLzkezF9H0 — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) February 6, 2021

VAR has not helped officials, it’s making them look worse. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2021

VAR is destroying football.

Give it the red card. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2021

Imagine how bad you thought VAR could be. Worst case scenario. This is somehow worse. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) February 6, 2021