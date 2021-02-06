Menu

Video: Real Madrid star makes women’s football history with the quickest ever hat-trick

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid women’s striker, Kosavare Asllani, will surely have never had a better day in front of goal than the one she enjoyed on Saturday against Valencia.

Although she didn’t come on until the 66th minute, by the 69th she’d made history.

Her first contribution was to fire home an unstoppable free-kick before outpacing the visitor’s defence to lob a stranded keeper.

Just 154 seconds after scoring her first goal, she completed her hat-trick. Not only was it the fastest-ever in the women’s game, but the third fastest of all-time when taking into account the men’s game too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.