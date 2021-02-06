Real Madrid women’s striker, Kosavare Asllani, will surely have never had a better day in front of goal than the one she enjoyed on Saturday against Valencia.

Although she didn’t come on until the 66th minute, by the 69th she’d made history.

Her first contribution was to fire home an unstoppable free-kick before outpacing the visitor’s defence to lob a stranded keeper.

Just 154 seconds after scoring her first goal, she completed her hat-trick. Not only was it the fastest-ever in the women’s game, but the third fastest of all-time when taking into account the men’s game too.

? ¡Y llega el segundo de Asllani! ? El Madrid se pone 2-0 tras una gran vaselina de su delantera #PrimeraIberdrola ? En directo: https://t.co/wgAVMDSNo2 pic.twitter.com/VE7q6kTM3G — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) February 6, 2021