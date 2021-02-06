Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits another ridiculous milestone after firing Juventus into lead vs AS Roma

Juventus
Juventus have taken the lead over AS Roma, and you already know who’s got the goal.

Juve have ground to make up in the Serie A title race, but the fans ought to fear not, for Cristiano Ronaldo is taking sole responsibility of leading their title charge with his goals.

The league’s top scorer has netted his latest strike against Roma tonight, with the champions starting the day in fourth, albeit with two games in hand over league leaders Inter Milan.

Ronaldo picked the ball up on the edge of the box, and although it wasn’t the cleanest he’s ever struck a football, the placement was inch perfect, out of reach of the helpless goalkeeper.

It seems as though Ronaldo is hitting a milestone every week at the moment, with this match week being no different.

That’s now 300 goals since turning 30, which is quite frankly ridiculous. When it comes to scoring goals, he’s the GOAT.

