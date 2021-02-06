Menu

‘Wow, how disrespectful’ – These Newcastle fans are up in arms at Steve Bruce’s attitude towards Henri Saivet

When things aren’t going well for you nothing really seems to sit right, and that’s absolutely true of Newcastle United at the moment.

Ever since Mike Ashley’s failure to sell the Magpies to a Saudi Arabian consortium, things have gone steadily downhill.

The team are on its knees at the moment and despite a good win at Everton, could still be dragged into a relegation dogfight if the teams below them can put a decent run together.

The transfer window was seen as an opportunity for Newcastle to bring in a few players that would re-ignite the dressing room and get the team playing again.

However, situations beyond their control meant that only Joe Willock arrived from Arsenal.

That didn’t stop the club selling DeAndre Yedlin, however, Steve Bruce’s comment as to his replacement hasn’t found favour with supporters of the club.

Chronicle journalist, Ciaran Kelly, tweeted out the following message:

That provoked an angry outcry from the Toon Army and whilst it doesn’t make Bruce’s tenure untenable, it could certainly make life uncomfortable for him.

