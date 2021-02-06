When things aren’t going well for you nothing really seems to sit right, and that’s absolutely true of Newcastle United at the moment.

Ever since Mike Ashley’s failure to sell the Magpies to a Saudi Arabian consortium, things have gone steadily downhill.

The team are on its knees at the moment and despite a good win at Everton, could still be dragged into a relegation dogfight if the teams below them can put a decent run together.

The transfer window was seen as an opportunity for Newcastle to bring in a few players that would re-ignite the dressing room and get the team playing again.

However, situations beyond their control meant that only Joe Willock arrived from Arsenal.

That didn’t stop the club selling DeAndre Yedlin, however, Steve Bruce’s comment as to his replacement hasn’t found favour with supporters of the club.

Chronicle journalist, Ciaran Kelly, tweeted out the following message:

Christian Atsu will take DeAndre Yedlin’s place in #nufc‘s 25-man squad. “Well, there’s only him or Henri Saivet to choose from so it was pretty straightforward,” Steve Bruce said. — Ciaran Kelly (@CiaranKelly__) February 5, 2021

That provoked an angry outcry from the Toon Army and whilst it doesn’t make Bruce’s tenure untenable, it could certainly make life uncomfortable for him.

Wow, how disrespectful. — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) February 5, 2021

Words of a great leader and motivator as he leads them into battle!! What have we done to deserve having this man as manager!! — Tony Gallagher (@TG2823) February 5, 2021

Abysmal utterance from as hopeless a manager I’ve seen at #NUFC in nearly five decades — Dave Morton (@DaveSMorton) February 5, 2021

That is one of the least professional statements any manager has given. How can you say that about a player at your club?! ? — Martin Stewart (@megamarvatron) February 5, 2021