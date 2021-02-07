Menu

Manchester United in pole position to beat Chelsea & Liverpool to superb transfer

Manchester United are reportedly now in pole position to win the transfer race for Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Austria international is set to be available on a free this summer as he nears the end of his contract with Bayern, and for some time he’d looked set to join Real Madrid.

However, there’s been talk of Chelsea hijacking Real’s move for Alaba, while Man Utd are now also being tipped as surprise favourites for his signature, according to Don Balon.

Alaba could be a useful signing for the Red Devils, giving them a potential upgrade in both the centre-back and left-back positions.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a great career at the Allianz Arena and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League as well.

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

United endured a difficult 3-3 draw with Everton last night and it’s clear their defence needs upgrading in the transfer market this summer.

If they could land an experienced big name like Alaba on a free it would be superb business for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

