‘Always problematic’ – Atletico Paranaense president with vile reaction to Santiago ‘Morro’ Garcia suicide in sick tweets also mentioning star’s past Cocaine troubles

Following the sad news out of South America that Godoy Cruz striker Santiago ‘Morro’ Garcia committed suicide at the age of just 30, the president of Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense reacted disgustingly.

Mario Celso Petraglia, the chief of the Brazilian club, shared a string of tweets after Garcia’s passing, with some shameful comments regarding the centre-forward’s time at the Brazilian club.

Garcia, nicknamed ‘Morro’, was signed by Paranaense in the summer of 2011 and was there until 2012, when he was moved on to Turkish side Kasimpasa.

Marca have translated the disgusting comments, in which Petraglia mentions past ‘cocaine’ use from the star, who took his own life after battling depression.

The Paranaense president also stated that Garcia, a former Under-20s international for Uruguay, had ‘no talent’ and that Santiago was ‘always problematic’. All of this was truly uncalled for and sickening.

Here’s the full transcript of Petraglia’s shocking tweets, with a heartbreaking death used to discuss a transfer recovery for the Brazilian side, truly shocking:

“The most expensive signing in Paranaense’s history! He arrived with a sentence for cocaine consumption and a foot injury!”

“We broke ties with the athlete without any cost. We didn’t pay the remaining 50 percent of the purchase, we returned the patrimonial rights and we effectively saved one million.”

Here’s what was said in a few of the other tweets:

“After the sale of El Morro, we received one million plus, No talent, no market [for him]!

“The friendly press of that management never touched on this subject! They charged us for little parts of contracts that didn’t work!”

“We really feel [sorry about] the sad end of this boy who was always problematic.”

Petraglia eventually deleted the sick posts and posted an apology, translation below:

“Seeing as the interpretation of my messages wasn’t understood, I prefer to delete my messages, sorry.”

Garcia spent his entire career in South America barring a season with Turkish side Kasimpasa, the ace was an international at Under-20s level for Uruguay and participated in that group’s 2009 World cup.

Garcia came through the ranks at Uruguayan side Nacional, spending two spells at the club as he also featured for River Plate in his homeland and Paranaense of Brazil.

Petraglia surely deserves some kind of punishment for trying to tarnish the name of someone immediately after they’ve sadly passed.