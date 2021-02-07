More bad news for Arsenal fans as Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Partey injury update

Arsenal fans have been given even more bad news on Thomas Partey as his injury struggles continue.

The Ghana international has endured a stop-start first season at the Emirates Stadium due to constant injury troubles since his summer move from Atletico Madrid.

This has been a big blow for Arsenal, who badly needed a signing like Partey this season, with the 27-year-old having previously shone in his time in La Liga, looking like one of the finest players in Europe in his position.

Partey has also looked like exactly what Arsenal need in the middle of the park, but Mikel Arteta has yet to be able to really feel the benefits of having him in his squad as he’s missed so many games.

It now looks like Partey has another fitness issue after the defeat to Aston Villa, with the former Atletico man having to go off.

Speaking about the blow afterwards, Arteta told Sky Sports Partey couldn’t continue due to a muscular issue.

“He had a muscular issue so we had to take him off,” Arteta said.

“He could not carry on playing. We will see the extent of the injury. He wasn’t feeling well enough to continue playing so we had to take him off.”

Arsenal fans will hope this latest injury doesn’t prove too serious or keep Partey out for too long.