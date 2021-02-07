(Photo) Arsenal stars take aim at referees again after Aston Villa defeat

Arsenal duo Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette clearly weren’t happy at the refereeing again as they lost to Aston Villa yesterday.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 at Villa Park thanks to an early goal from Ollie Watkins, with Mikel Arteta’s side’s woeful form continuing.

See below, however, as Pepe highlighted Lacazette’s complaint about what looked like a foul on him that ended up being given against him…

You can see the original tweet from Lacazette here as he responded to a fan’s video…

Another one… ?? — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) February 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

This follows Arsenal players also being clearly unhappy with their treatment in the recent defeat at Wolves.

As we reported, both Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka took to social media to complain afterwards.