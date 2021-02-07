“Powder puff” – Rio Ferdinand highlights the Arsenal players who “just didn’t turn up” against Aston Villa

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Arsenal’s attacking players for failing to show up against Aston Villa.

The Gunners suffered another poor result in this extremely disappointing season, with an early goal from Ollie Watkins giving Villa a 1-0 victory in the Premier League yesterday afternoon.

Ferdinand described Arsenal as “powder puff” at Villa Park as they slumped to yet another defeat, and the pundit singled out their attacking players for not turning up and providing enough of a cutting edge for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Powder puff today,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“They started off on the worst possible footing, mistake, lack of concentration and they definitely didn’t recover for the rest of the first half.

“Second half they were much improved but without that cutting edge.

“They didn’t have that cutting edge. The attacking players that have been doing really well for them in recent weeks, today they just didn’t turn up.”

“No Neymar was the one we were looking at, but that didn’t quite happen.” – Newcastle manager Steve Bruce when asked about signing PSG’s Idrissa Gueye. Click here to read more.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hugely disappointed with how their team is playing this season, and it’s hard to argue with Ferdinand’s analysis.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table and are looking less and less likely to find it in them to grab a European place late on this term.

This latest setback will surely raise further doubts over Arteta’s suitability for the manager’s job as the inexperienced Spaniard looks somewhat out of his depth at the moment.