Arsenal made to look silly as overlooked loanee wins Player of the Month award

Arsenal have been made to look rather silly as William Saliba has won Nice’s player of the month award after a strong start to life on loan with the Ligue 1 club.

The young Frenchman was barely used by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this season before being sent out on loan, and it seemed at the time like that might be a risky decision.

Saliba has long looked a hugely promising young player, and there could surely have been a bit more room for him in this struggling Arsenal side who have looked so unconvincing in defence for so much of this season.

Even if he remains relatively inexperienced, Saliba surely deserved more of a chance ahead of the likes of David Luiz and Rob Holding, and now he’s showing it with his strong performances for Nice…

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope Arteta is keeping an eye on how the 19-year-old is getting on, and perhaps include him in his first-team plans when he returns next season.

The experience might end up doing Saliba the world of good, but it perhaps also suggests he was more ready to play for Arsenal than Arteta thought.

