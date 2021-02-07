Barcelona have reportedly set a fee of just €15million for goalkeeper Neto ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants’ backup ‘keeper is said to be considering leaving the club, and it seems he’d be free to do so as long as another team pays around €15m for him, according to Marca.

This follows Arsenal being linked with Neto in January, as reported by Goal and others, with the Gunners perhaps in need of more depth and quality in that department.

Neto has been a reliable squad player for Barcelona, but playing time has been unsurprisingly limited due to the presence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the club’s number one.

In fairness, Arsenal also have a solid first-choice shot-stopper in the form of Bernd Leno, but Neto could be a superior option on the bench than the ones Mikel Arteta currently has at his disposal.

Runar Alex Runarsson has not impressed since joining Arsenal in the summer, prompting the north Londoners to bring in Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton this January.

Neto for just €15m could be tempting for Arsenal, who saw the benefit of having a strong backup ‘keeper with some fine form from Emiliano Martinez in some big games last season before his summer move to Aston Villa.