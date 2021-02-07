Barcelona defender opted against joining Liverpool during January window

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti reportedly rejected the chance to join Premier League champions Liverpool because he would prefer to regain his place in Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans.

Umtiti, 27, joined Barcelona in 2016 after making a £22.5m switch from Lyon, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival and due to being plagued by injuries, the French centre-back has gone on to feature in just 123 matches, in all competitions.

After being named in seven matches during the 2020-21 season, there is continued speculation surrounding the 27-year-old’s long-term future in Spain.

According to a recent written report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Witness), Umtiti was offered the chance to join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the French defender rejected the chance due to not wanting to leave the Nou Camp mid-way through a season.

It has been claimed that Umtiti has opted to try and regain his place in Koeman’s plans, something he has failed to do, so far.

It could well be that Umtiti emerges as a summer transfer target for Klopp once again, especially after a recent leaked document suggested Barcelona are preparing to offload the Frenchman.