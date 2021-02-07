Transfer boost for Liverpool & Man Utd as Tuchel decision to see Chelsea abandon pursuit of two Lampard targets

Liverpool and Manchester United may reportedly be pleased to hear of a change in Chelsea’s transfer plans.

According to Goal, the Blues are now no longer expected to make Ben White and Declan Rice top targets after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

Chelsea had been keen on those two players, but it now looks like Liverpool and Man Utd could get an easier run at signing them after links with both players.

White has looked hugely impressive in Brighton’s defence this season after also catching the eye on loan at Leeds United last term, with Liverpool recently linked with him by the Liverpool Echo.

Like Liverpool, United also look in need of better quality at the back, and have also been linked with White by the Manchester Evening News.

It’s a bit of a puzzle seeing Chelsea abandon their interest in a top talent like White, who could surely be an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, as well as providing a long-term replacement for veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva.

It seems Tuchel has other targets in mind, however, with the Guardian linking him with an interest in David Alaba, Dayot Upamecano and Niklas Sule.

Liverpool and United would do well to take advantage of this development, however, with Jurgen Klopp in particular need of defensive signings after so many injuries in that department this season.

United’s frailties were also badly exposed in last night’s 3-3 draw at home to Everton.