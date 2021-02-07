PL club face breaking their transfer record to sign Chelsea star

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on an ambitious move to sign Ross Barkley on a permanent transfer from Chelsea in the summer.

The England international has shone on loan at Villa this season and could be a fine signing for Dean Smith’s side after rediscovering his best form in recent times.

Barkley struggled to play regularly for Chelsea but is now taking his opportunity to impress and it could lead to a big move at the end of his loan spell.

According to 90min, Villa are planning an ambitious summer to sign Barkley and also tie Jack Grealish down to a new deal.

It remains to be seen how realistic this is, however, as the report adds that it could mean Villa smashing their transfer record by paying as much as £40million to Chelsea for Barkley.

Thomas Tuchel recently replaced Frank Lampard as manager at Stamford Bridge, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be keen to take a look at Barkley before making a decision on his future.

Still, Barkley likely faces plenty of competition at Chelsea and one imagines they could be open to doing business.

£40m is a lot for a club like Villa, however, with 90min noting that their current club-record purchase is £28m Ollie Watkins.

