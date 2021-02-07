Chelsea plot move to hijack major Real Madrid transfer deal

Chelsea are reportedly plotting to hijack Real Madrid’s transfer move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Thomas Tuchel, who recently replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, is said to be a big fan of Alaba and is eyeing him as one of a number of targets to strengthen his defence, according to the Guardian.

Alaba has had a great career at Bayern, but it seems his time at the Allianz Arena could be coming to an end as he nears the end of his contract.

The Guardian note that Real Madrid have been chasing the Austria international, but they add that Chelsea are now also hoping to enter the running for his signature.

The Blues could do with improving on their current centre-back options, while Alaba can also perform well as a left-back or defensive midfielder.

The Guardian name Niklas Sule and Dayot Upamecano as other defensive targets for Chelsea, whilst adding that Alaba has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

One imagines, however, that Alaba might be more tempted by a move to Madrid, with the Spanish giants often favourites for major honours such as the Champions League and the La Liga title, whereas Chelsea have been in a transitional period in the last few years.