Video: Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay scores stunning free-kick for Lyon

Memphis Depay has shown why Barcelona want him after this stunning free-kick for Lyon last night.

Watch below as the Dutchman, recently linked as a Barca transfer target by Sky Sports, nets an absolute stunner from a dead ball…

Depay looks one of the finest forwards in Europe at the moment, having improved immensely since his difficult spell at Manchester United as a youngster.

It now makes sense that he could be viewed as an upgrade on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona’s attack.

