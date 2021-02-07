Lionel Messi to PSG demanded by star man in contract negotiations

According to Todo Fichajes, Di Maria will only renew his PSG contract if the French champions commit to signing Lionel Messi.

Di Maria has been an exemplary servant to PSG since signing from Manchester United, but his contract is due to expire in the summer.

The Argentine will not be short of offers if he does opt to depart, which certainly strengthens his position at the negotiating table.

As per Todo Fichajes, he’s looking to use that bargaining power to ensure PSG recruit compatriot Lionel Messi, who too is out of contract in the summer.

The report claims that Di Maria has always dreamed of sharing a dressing room with Messi at club level, with this summer providing a legitimate opportunity at achieving that.

Although, if Messi’s arrival was hinged on either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar departing, in order to make the necessary finances available, you have to think Di Maria’s ambitions are a little short-sighted.