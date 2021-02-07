Menu

Video: Everton star spotted telling Man Utd to “f**k off!” after last-minute equaliser

Everton defender Ben Godfrey could be spotted telling Manchester United players to “f**k off!” after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s last-minute equaliser in last night’s thriller at Old Trafford.

United were 2-0 up at half time and later 3-2 up, but ended up drawing 3-3 with Everton thanks to the late, late strike from Calvert-Lewin.

Clearly, Godfrey was fired up by the goal, as this video below appears to show!

Everton will be delighted to have grabbed a point in these circumstances, but we’re not sure if Godfrey needed to celebrate quite like that…

Still, it provides some added entertainment to what was already a great match!

