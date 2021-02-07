Good news for Liverpool and Real Madrid as PSG could be forced to accept Kylian Mbappe transfer exit

Liverpool and Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a potentially significant boost over the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca, PSG could be forced to cash in on Mbappe this summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract by that time, with his current deal due to expire in 2022.

This puts PSG under a lot of pressure, with Marca noting that Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the France international and are biding their time to see what happens with his situation at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe would be a typical Galactico signing for Madrid, and could be ideal for the club in their continued search for a long-term replacement for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

It could also be good news for Liverpool, who have previously been linked strongly with Mbappe by Le Parisien.

It would be highly ambitious of the Reds to get a big-name signing like Mbappe in ahead of Real Madrid, but one imagines the player could be tempted by linking up with Jurgen Klopp after his immense success at Anfield.

The German tactician guided Liverpool to the Premier League title last season and the Champions League the year before that.