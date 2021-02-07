Pep Guardiola says shock Man City star could take next penalty after Ilkay Gundogan faltered vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has joked that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could be the club’s new designated penalty taker.

Man City won at Anfield this evening for the first time in 18 years. They could have done a few seasons back, had Riyad Mahrez not fluffed his lines with a second-half penalty.

Guardiola must have been wondering if history was to repeat itself as Ilkay Gundogan fired his penalty over Alisson Becker’s goal and into the stands. However, four goals later those fears disappeared.

Nonetheless, Man City have a penalty problem, with their failure to convert from 12-yards likely to cost them sooner rather than later.

A team capable of winning the Premier League title ought to have no problem scoring from the spot – and City fans ought to relax, as Pep, as he often does, has found the answer.

Ederson as Man City’s regular penalty taker would be wild ? pic.twitter.com/jAodFBdN8h — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 7, 2021

Pep is likely joking in saying that, but knowing him, it’s possible.

Ederson is extraordinarily good with his feet, so to see him on penalty duty, as crazy as it may sound, would not be such a great surprise.