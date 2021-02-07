Menu

Man City star Ilkay Gundogan provides hilarious explanation for penalty miss vs Liverpool on night of Super Bowl LV

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has taken to Twitter to provide a tongue-in-cheek explanation for his missed penalty against Liverpool.

Gundogan need not explain blundering from 12-yards having netted a brace to ensure City defeated the reigning champions on their home turf.

However, considering the kind of goal scoring form he’s in, it came as a surprise to everyone to see him fluff his lines.

MORE: Pep Guardiola says shock Man City star could take next penalty after Ilkay Gundogan faltered vs Liverpool

Besides, after you’ve crushed rivals Liverpool in the manner in which they did today, why not take to Twitter to poke fun at yourself?

City and Gundogan can laugh all they like as all three points were theirs on the day – but sooner or later, their woes from 12-yards could cost them.

Pep Guardiola, who has got to be growing tired of their inconsistency from the spot, will be hoping that Gundogan gets an early night, rather than staying up to watch the game.

Otherwise, when fans return, there could be a few sore faces behind the goal…

