“How on earth” – Jack Grealish reacts to West Ham star’s surprise red card

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has reacted with bemusement at West Ham’s Tomas Soucek getting a red card for an accidental elbow.

The England international was clearly not impressed with the standard of refereeing on display as he took to Twitter to express his surprise at the decision.

See below as Grealish quote-tweeted Peter Crouch’s tweet with a reaction of his own…

?????… How on earth is that a red card ? https://t.co/MRNzLj6ldy — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) February 6, 2021

This is not the first controversial decision by referee Mike Dean, who is not exactly Mr Popular with most fans these days.

It will be interesting to see if Grealish gets in trouble for airing his views on a Premier League match official like this, however.