In truly bizarre scenes, Jurgen Klopp questionably decided to mention that Alisson may have suffered with ‘cold feet’, leading to the Brazilian’s costly mistakes in Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool clawed themselves back to 1-1 when Mohamed Salah converted from the same penalty spot that Ilkay Gundogan missed from, but it counted for nothing when Alisson made a pair of shock errors.

Alisson, arguably Liverpool’s most consistent star over their successful three-year period, made a woeful clearance in the 72nd minute of the tie, which Gundogan punished the Brazilian for.

Liverpool’s No.1 then endured another moment to forget just three minutes later, when a rushed pass out was collected and former Reds star Raheem Sterling had the ball on the plate to score.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the defeat which came in an embarrassing nature, Klopp admitted Alisson’s woes could’ve been due to the stopper having ‘cold feet’, as freezing temperatures sweep the UK.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane couldn’t believe what he’d just heard when the action panned back to the Sky Sports studio, suggesting ‘that’s a new one’ and labelling it another ‘excuse’ from the Anfield outfit’s manager.

Klopp on Alisson:

“It’s true as well that we didn’t give him a lot of options in the moment, especially around the first one. I think the second one, just mishits the ball, it’s not a real explanation but maybe he had cold feet.”

“It sounds funny but it could’ve been”

Keane on Klopp’s possible latest excuse for Liverpool:

“After the game we’re talking about, I think Jurgen Klopp said there maybe the goalkeeper’s feet were cold, that’s a new one, I know it’s tongue in cheek a little bit, but it’s excuses after excuses.”

Premier League legend Keane appears to be one of few ex-professionals turned pundits that really pulls up Klopp on issues like this, he did list off a plethora of examples regarding ‘excuses’.

City have finally got their long-awaited first win at Anfield since 2003, when today’s Man of the Match and superstar Phil Foden was just two years old.

No one could’ve expected that the otherwise world-class Alisson would ever be the player to cost the Reds in a massive game like this, the 2020/21 Premier League season continues to throw up shocks.