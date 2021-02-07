Menu

Liverpool discover price which would take potential Mohamed Salah replacement to Anfield

Leeds United attacker Raphinha has landed himself on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist, according to a report by Don Balon.

Raphinha, a 24-year-old Brazilian, signed for the newly-promoted Leeds from Rennes over the summer transfer window.

Leeds have been one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League this campaign, with his influence a contributor towards that.

As per Don Balon, his scintillating performances on the Leeds flank has caught the eye of those pulling the strings at Anfield.

Don Balon report that, with uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future growing, Raphinha is being considered as a potential target.

The report claims that a £35M fee would be enough to get the deal done, which would be a cool return on Leeds’ investment.

It does sound as though this relies on Salah departing, though, which is certainly no guarantee, especially with him hitting his stride recently.

The best case scenario for Liverpool is that the Egyptian remains at Anfield, but if he doesn’t, Raphinha wouldn’t be a bad option to replace him.

