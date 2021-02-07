Leicester City open contract talks with midfield sensation

Leicester City have reportedly opened contract talks with midfielder Youri Tielemans which would see him earn a whopping £100,000-per week.

Tielemans, 23, joined Leicester City in 2019, initially on a six-month loan before making his move permanent the following summer in a deal worth £40.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving, the talented Belgian has featured in 86 matches and has been directly involved in 30 goals, in all competitions.

After enjoying another superb campaign which has had a huge hand in the Foxes pushing for a Champions League spot once again, Tielemans is in line for a bumper new deal.

The 23-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and according to the Daily Mail, the Foxes’ hierarchy are keen to see him commit his long-term future to the club.

The report claims the club’s decision makers are set to offer their Belgian midfielder a contract which would see him earn £100,000-per week.

Should Tielemans sign on the dotted line, his new deal would see him become one of the club’s highest paid players alongside the likes of club legend Jamie Vardy.