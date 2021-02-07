Liverpool star becomes surprise transfer target for PSG

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has reportedly become a top transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain in the last few weeks.

A report from Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests PSG have stepped up their interest in signing Mane, with the Senegal international certainly a world class player who could be a fine fit in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Mane has been hugely important for Liverpool and it would be a blow for them to lose him, though it’s unsurprising a big club like PSG are keen.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with Mane in recent times, while PSG also face doubts over a star player of their own.

The French giants have financial problems and this has put Kylian Mbappe’s future into doubt because he’s nearing the final year of his contract and may not renew.

This puts PSG under pressure to sell Mbappe this summer, and Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been linked with him.

If PSG do lose Mbappe, they could do a lot worse than replace him with a talent like Mane.