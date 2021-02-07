Menu

Confirmed: New venue announced for Liverpool vs RB Leipzig clash

Liverpool and RB Leipzig’s Champions League first leg clash will be played in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

This change of venue has been confirmed by UEFA in the tweet below, with Liverpool currently unable to travel to Germany to take on Leipzig due to their country’s coronavirus travel restrictions.

As you can see in the tweet below, this means the first leg will take place in a neutral venue, with Liverpool and Leipzig both travelling to Budapest on the 16th of February…

Liverpool fans will be relieved the game can go ahead, but it’s bound to be strange for Leipzig as they lose the benefit of home advantage for this game.

The Reds will hope to capitalise on that with a good result, though they’re not in the best of form at the moment in the Premier League.

Leipzig helped knock Manchester United out of the Champions League in the group phase, so won’t be easy opponents here.

